Nigeria: Buhari Postpones Medical Trip to London Come Clean On Cancelled Trip, PDP Tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari postponed indefinitely his medical follow-up trip to the United Kingdom which was earlier scheduled for yesterday.

This is as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charged President Buhari to come clean on the real reason his scheduled medical trip to London was cancelled at the last minute.

Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had on Thursday disclosed that the President would yesterday proceed to London for "a scheduled medical follow-up."

But Adesina in another statement titled, 'President Buhari postpones London trip', announced the postponemet.

The statement read, "The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed."

Adesina said a new date would be announced in due course.

The party's position is amidst increasing international disapprovals to the escalated human right violations, constitutional breaches, clampdown on citizens, suppression of free speech and other excesses by the Buhari administration, for which there have been concerted demands for travel restrictions against officials of the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that while the President was left to sort out whatever impediments or constraints that led to the sudden cancellation of his scheduled medical trip, the PDP urged him to use this period to have some introspection on the sorry situation in which his incompetent, divisive, vindictive and suppressive administration has pushed our nation into in the last six years.

According to the PDP, "Our party urges President Buhari to use this period to reflect on the suffering of millions of Nigerians who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying on daily basis because of his failure to pay attention to our healthcare system, which has become decrepit under his watch.

"In his consideration, Mr. President must also reflect on how he has wrecked our country's once robust economy that was handed over to him in 2015 by the PDP, to the extent that Nigerians can no longer afford to feed because their purchasing power has become depressingly low while he (Mr. President) recedes further into the luxury and the safety of the Aso Rock Villa at the expense of the well-being of the ordinary citizens."

The party said that it was indeed heartrending that President Buhari appeared to think of himself only even as Nigerians passed through these worst forms of hardship occasioned by his own misrule.

The PDP said that Nigerians were also dismayed that the President had consistently failed to honour his pre-2015 campaign promise not to embark on medical tourism if elected President.

The PDP said that President Buhari therefore ought to be aware that the only condition in which history would be kind to him, as he has always wished, is if he honours his own words as well as use this period to resolve the impasse between the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and his administration, fix the hospitals and confront other challenges facing the health sector in our country.