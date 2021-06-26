Nigeria: Again, Mob Sets Dangote Truck Ablaze for Killing Student

25 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The incident happened barely one week after an angry mob set ablaze a truck belonging to the company, also in Ogun State, for causing the death of two persons

A mob of secondary school students set ablaze a truck carrying the inscription of the Dangote Group after their colleague was fatally hit on Friday, the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has said.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the agency's spokesman, said the accident happened around Sabo junction in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun.

The spokesman said the truck was loaded with cement.

Mr Akinbiyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred around 1:12 p.m.

The TRACE spokesperson explained that the accident was caused by excessive speeding by the truck driver.

"According to eyewitness accounts, the Dangote truck was coming from Ibese and heading towards Owode-Idiroko when the unfortunate incident happened.

"The driver of the truck lost control due to brake failure and crushed the student who was returning home from school.

"Some students trooped out in their numbers and set the Dangote truck on fire.

"They also insisted that Fire fighters should not put off the fire and instead vandalised their truck," he said.

He said the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the General hospital, Ilaro. (NAN)

