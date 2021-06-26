Ethiopia: Black Alliance for Peace Condemns U.S. Intervention in Ethiopia

The Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) U.S. out of Africa Network and BAP member organization Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity have condemned, under no uncertain terms, any and all forms of intervention and meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

In its statement entitled: "Don't allow another U.S.-NATO Libya in the Horn of Africa" BAP announced that paternalistic U.S. government political posturing toward Africa has a history of turning into fatal consequences for the masses of African peoples.

As it did against Libya, U.S. imperialism is weaponizing disinformation and misinformation to exploit and distort the complexity, historical context and political realities in the Horn of Africa to create the pretext for more direct intervention, it stated.

The statement recalled U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's May 23, 2021 press statement called on other governments to join the U.S. in taking actions against Ethiopia.

"We support African-led, localized conflict resolution that is not tied to advancing imperialism, neo-colonialism or any other nefarious Western agendas."

The alliance emphasized the inherent agency and ability of Africans on the continent to reach a resolution to the conflict peacefully and independently of Western aggression, destabilization, and extractive and exploitative economic interests.

As to the statement, the United States and its EU-NATO allies know no compassion or genuine concern for the Black lives in Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa or anywhere else Black people in the world.

Their true concerns are always selfish, racist and reflective of their objective geopolitical interests.

In Ethiopia and Eritrea, the U.S. interests are: to control or have undue influence over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint critical to securing global energy, to challenge the robust presence of China, and to impose AFRICOM in the only country left in Africa that has evaded its control, Eritrea.

Accordingly, U.S. foreign policy in Africa always involves enveloping any part of the continent that poses a threat to its geostrategic interests into its sphere of forever wars.

In 2011, Black anti-imperialist forces were unable to effectively counter the plan by the U.S./EU/NATO Axis of Domination to destroy the revolutionary Pan-Africanist nation of Libya.

BAP's U.S. out of Africa Network and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity refuse to allow this fatal mistake to be made again.

A decade ago, several of the same individuals who now hold positions in the Biden administration were accomplices in the U.S.-led NATO decimation of Libya, which was rationalized under the guise of protecting "pro-democracy" activists from massacre by the so-called dictator Colonel Muammar Gadaffi.

Hiding behind a modern-day version of the "White Man's Burden," otherwise known as "Responsibility to protect" or R2P, the United States and its NATO allies killed and maimed thousands of Libyans, with U.S. leaders like Secretary of State Hillary Clinton taking special satisfaction in the sadistic video recording of Gaddafi's murder.