Ethiopia: A Day Filled With Unforgettable Incidents

Although the day was not an ordinary day for Ethiopians, it was even special and unforgettable for others as it was filled with different unexpected incidents. It is true that the last Monday, June 21, 2021, was the day the nation would consider as one of its historic days as the nation held its first ever free and fair elections.

Accounts could go on and on to demonstrate in what ways it is different from the previous 'sham and rigged' elections the nation held over the past years, but the other unexpected incidents are worth mentioning here. Who would have thought that there would be that much of a turnout on that day? Let alone the long lines that were witnessed across the entire country but the patience that the turn out showed in some polling stations that was forced to wait for long withstanding the freezing cold weather in the morning, the intense sunbeam and heavy rain is also another epic incident that gives a lot of weight for the day.

Putting aside the aforementioned situation for a while, it is hard not to pay tribute for those pregnant women who showed up in their due day is a bit hard in this regard. As the world witness, there were women who gave birth to beautiful children in different stations.

Aberash Gueta who lives in Arsi Zone is the first one. As the people who went to their respective polling stations to put their fingerprints on the future of their country, she was found in Hetosa Woreda polling station in Arsi Zone.

While she was on her way to cast her vote in her respective polling station, she got in to her labor. But, she did not rush to go to the hospital, but once she cast her ballot, she was taken to the nearby hospital and gave birth to a baby boy whose name actually came in after the historic incident, and named him 'Tariku' which refers to being historic.

In Awi Zone Chagni Weldekwayeta consistency, Chagni Polling Station, another woman who was out to cast her ballots also gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Just like the woman whose due date met with the Election Day, Wubayehu Worku was out to cast her vote. While she was casting her ballot, she got in to her labor. As any one expects, her first move should have been rushing to the hospital, but instead she resisted the pain and decided to cast her vote first. After casting her vote, she went directly to Chagni Primary Hospital.

Noting that Wubayehu gave birth to a baby girl, Chagni Primary Hospital's Mothers and Children Office Coordinator, Asaye Kassa, confirmed that both the mother and the baby were in healthy situations.

As the local media reports, there was another woman who was in the hospital operation room that her labor came while she was returning to her home after casting ballots.

These are the few unforgettable incidents that showcased the commitment of the citizens in owning a democratic election in a peaceful and fair situation. Having to bear whatever challenge that could have put a negative huge impact on having a fair and peaceful election, comes only from citizens who yearn for peace, fair and more importantly democratic in their nation.

That is why, anyone who participated in the electoral process either in being candidates or electorates should value the determination of the citizens and should be alert of their moves as it might have huge impact on the post election period. In this regard, it is everyone's responsibility to respect the law and proof those who have never expected that the election would end in this manner and hoped for the vice versa wrong.