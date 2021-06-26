Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Youths Arrested While Conducting Voter Registration Exercise

26 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THREE MDC Alliance Bulawayo youths were Friday arrested while conducting a door-to-door voter registration campaign.

The youths, Calvin Moyo, Phumzile Moyo and Thandiwe Mpofu were arrested in the city's Pumula suburb.

Party spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Swithern Chirowodza confirmed the arrests.

"I can confirm that some of our youths were arrested today (Friday) while conducting door-to-door voter registration in Pumula.

"The last time I spoke to them, they were being held at Pumula police station," said Chirowodza.

A Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) legal representative was assigned to assist the youths.

Chirowodza described the arrests as a form of intimidation to the main opposition's supporters.

"The arrests are meant to intimidate MDC Alliance cadres and may be indicative of an agenda to slow down the party's voter registration exercise ahead of the delimitation exercise.

"It is common knowledge that Zanu PF has failed to capture seats in Bulawayo. Police are now helping Zanu PF to grab seats away from Bulawayo," said Chirowodza.

The party recently embarked on a massive voter registration campaign dubbed #RegisterToVoteZW.

MDC Alliance has accused police of targeted arrests on party activists for petty offences while allowing Zanu PF supporters to commit similar acts unhindered.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Chinese Bank Ditches Zimbabwe Coal Project After Public Pressure

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X