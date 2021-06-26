Tanzania: Combating Covid-19 Third Wave Samia Pulls Clerics On Board

AS Tanzania grapples with the third wave of Covid-19, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on religious leaders to toughen the war against the scourge.

The Head of State said it has been confirmed that the country has already recorded some cases related to Covid-19 third wave, and that Tanzanians should take all precautionary measures against the global pandemic. She insisted on the proper adherence to all possible measures as well as prayers for the country to avoid registering massive deaths of people from the third wave of Covid-19.

The President reminded the religious leaders to, among others, use their preaching on reminding believers of the pandemic that has killed many people across the world.

"The world is battling a third wave of Covid-19, and already there are indications on the presence of the virus in he country, in Tanzania there are some cases, let's take all the recommended precaution measures," she said when addressing leaders of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

She however commended the Roman Catholic Church for maintaining the spirit of insisting on Tanzanians to continue taking measures against coronavirus.

President Samia's caution comes hardly a week after the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children warned of a possible eruption of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, calling on citizens to stick to guidelines and advice on preventive measures.

The Ministry's Director for Preventive Services at the Ministry, Dr Leonard Subi told reporters last week at the Terminal III of the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) that the government was making a close follow up on the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in neighboring countries.

He however noted that the government has continued to work on the recommendations issued by Covid-19 special committee of experts that was formed by President Samia.

The Director placed major emphasis on members of the public to frequently wash their hands with clean water and soap in all areas, and where there is no water people should use hand sanitisers.

Equally, people have been encouraged to wear the right face masks in crowded areas and discouraged against unnecessary gatherings in some areas, including transport services, funerals, places of worship and football matches. Dr Subi reminded people to adhere to social distancing principles by staying a meter away from another person in crowded areas as well as doing exercises and eating nutritious foods.

On Thursday, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla ordered city residents to take necessary precautions against Covid-19, including wearing facemasks and sticking to guidelines issued by the government and health professionals. Mr Makalla issued the directives during his ongoing tour of Dar es Salaam region since he was appointed to the post.

"I call upon city residents to take precautions against the disease, including proper wearing of masks, especially in crowded areas such as public transport and in areas such as markets. He also instructed all District Commissioners, heads of government institutions and the police to ensure that all residents stick to the health guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Makalla said that authorities in the areas should ensure that they have proper hand washing facilities, and observe proper hygiene.

The regional head encouraged the public to report to health facilities as soon as they experience symptoms of Covid-19, such as high fever, cough, extreme fatigue, problems in breathing and taste.