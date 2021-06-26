Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches 140,000 Across Africa

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
People queue for Covid-19 vaccine shots at Zimbabwe's largest health institution, Parirenyatwa Hospital, in Harare, June 08, 2021.
26 June 2021
allAfrica.com

As of June 26, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 5,350,331 while over 32,500,561 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 140,173 and 4,664,266 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 1,895,905  and 59,621 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (528,731), Tunisia (398,829), Egypt (279,596), Ethiopia (275,601), Libya (192,129) and Kenya (181,885).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

X