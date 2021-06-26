Kenya: President Kenyatta Appoints 9-Member Selection Panel to Recruit 5 TSC Commissioners

26 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Thomas Koyier to led a nine-member selection panel to recruit five new commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

In a gazette notice issued on Saturday, Kenyatta also named Mary Gaturu, Charles Mutinda, Njoki Kahiga, Margaret Lilan Geneo, Richard Kibagendi, Hellen Hazel Misenda, Eva Naputuni Nyoike and Stanley Waudo as members of the panel.

The recruitment process will seek to replace Commissioners Beatrice Adu, Mbarak Twahir, Kinoti Imanyara, Albert Ekirapa and Tache Gollo whose terms expired on March 19.

It will focus on regional balance, gender balance and seek to give an equal chance to persons with disability.

Recruitment of the new commissioners will hasten the process to reconstitute the teachers' welfare agency as Chairperson Jamleck Muturi and four other members settle in after their appointments in May.

