Nigeria: Ahead of Mexico Friendly NFF Names 23-Man Super Eagles Team

26 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Augustine Eguavoen has named Enyimba's trio of John Noble, ImohObot, and AnayoIwuala in the final 23-man team departing Abuja for the United States, where they will face reigning Concacaf champions Mexico in an international friendly match next week.

With head coach Gernot Rohr stepping aside in the absence of regular Super Eagles stars, Eguavoen has the arduous task of putting together a team that will not disgrace the nation against the best team in North America.

And the Nigeria Football Federation technical director is counting on the experience of Heartland's goalkeeper IkechukwuEzenwa, Abia Warriors' AdekunleAdeleke, Noble, and Iwuala - players who have spent time with the Super Eagles A team.

The former international defender, however, sent home Rivers United's IfeanyiAnaemena, Kwara United's Christopher Nwaeze, PKE FC's ShaibuSuleman, and Enyimba'sEkundayoOjo.

Rangers International's ChinonsoEzekwe also did not make the travelling party after leaving camp to seal a deal abroad.

Nigeria's CHAN Eagles battle Mexico's El Tri on July 4th at the LA Coliseum in California

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X