Nigeria: 11 Killed, 22 Injured As Two Buses Collide in Osun

26 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo — Eleven persons were reportedly killed in a fatal auto accident along Gbangan-Ibadan road in Osun state.

According to the spokesperson Osun state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, the accident occured on Friday night opposite Ayedaade local government Secretariat.

The accident involved two commercial buses, a white Mazda E2000 with registration number KJA392YA and a Toyota Hiace bus registered with GWL427YM which had a head on collision.

Ogungbemi added that 10 dead victims were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital morgue while the other body was taken away by the family.

She added that 16 of the 22 injured victims were taken to Ariremako hospital in Gbongan while the remaining six were taken to central hospital in Osogbo, whose ambulance was at the scene for rescue operation.

"16 injured victims were taken to Ariremako hospital Gbongan, 6 other injured victims were taken by Central Hospital, Osogbo Ambulance to their hospital after the medical doctor of Ariremako hospital called for their assistance having been rejected at Divine mercy hospital, Gbongan.

"The Ife sector rescue team who joined in the rescue operations after a call was put to them, 10 corpses were to OAUTH Ile Ife morgue, while the remaining one corpse was taken by the insisted relatives who are from Hausa community in Lagos",she added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Chinese Bank Ditches Zimbabwe Coal Project After Public Pressure
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X