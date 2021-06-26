Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Admin Condemns Attack Against MSF Team By TPLF Terrorist Group in Tigray

Addis Ababa — The Interim Administration of Tigray region has condemned the latest targeted attack by the terrorist TPLF against the three employees of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Tigray, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abraham Belay said.

"The Interim Administration in Tigray strongly condemns the terrorist acts of the 'TPLF' and allied element armed groups claiming to be active in Tigray under any banner who have continued their dead end desperate and heinous criminal acts targeting Relief and aid workers operating in Tigray," the CEO stated in a statement.

The latest targeted attack against MSF lifesaving team Maria Hernandez (Coordinator), Yohannes Halefom (Assistant Coordinator) and Tedros Gebremariam (Driver) of the organization murdered in Tigray on 24 June 2021 has gravely saddened the Interim Administration in Tigray, he added.

He further extended the high call to all concerned to loudly condemn this insane act of terror against the relief and lifesaving efforts by different organizations in different parts of Tigray.

"At this juncture the interim administration affirms its strongest commitments to implement coordinated relief and aid service works in affected areas in collaboration with the concerned bodies of the federal government of Ethiopia," the CEO said.

The interim administration strongly encouraged resilience and maximum precautions in some areas where these agents of strife are hiding taking the public as shield, Abraham underscored.

He has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the entire MSF team in Ethiopia on behalf of the administration.

MSF is an international medical humanitarian organization that operates across the world including Ethiopia.