Ethiopia: Nation Repatriating Over 2,000 Undocumented Migrants From Saudi Arabia

26 June 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will be repatriating over 2000 undocumented Ethiopian migrants from Saudi Arabia today alone, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The undocumented migrants to be repatriated have been detained for more than a year inside Saudi Arabia refugee camps.

Some 380 have already arrived at Bole International Airport this morning whereby State Minister of peace Fireale Shibabaw and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti welcomed them.

The remaining will be repatriated today in four flights.

It is to be recalled that a delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and other relevant government agencies had left for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 18 to discuss on the situation of Ethiopian migrants in the country.

During its visit, the delegation had conferred with relevant Saudi Arabian officials regarding the protection of the rights of Ethiopian citizens in the country and further facilitates the repatriation process.

