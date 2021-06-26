Tanzania: Government Employs More Than 9,000 New Teachers, Health Workers

Dar es Salaam — The government has announced 9,675 new education and health cadres hired following the employment permit issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in April this year.

The new recruits were announced earlier today by the Permanent Secretary of State President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government ) (PMO-RALG), Professor Riziki Shemdoe where he said the number of applicants for teaching positions was 99,583 - out of which 37,437 were health experts, including 1,099 people with disabilities.

Professor Shemdoe announced 6,749 education jobs for primary and secondary schools and 2,726 for health professionals.

"After completing all application procedures, 6,949 teachers (3,949 primary and 3,000 secondary school teachers) and 2,726 health care experts have been assigned to their respectful work centers," said Prof Shemdoe.

He urged new employees to report to directors and work at designated centers and not at council headquarters.

The PS has asked new recruits to report to their workplaces with valid Form Four and Six certificates, actual professional graduation certificates in the respective cadres, national ID or identification number as well as birth certificate.

He also instructed the directors of the councils that have been assigned to recruit new staff to enable them to comply with the rules, regulations, procedures and guidelines of the public service and to report back to the President's Office.

He mentioned the criteria used to find those who qualified, stating that applicants who graduated from college earlier than 2012 to 2019 according to the requirements in the relevant cadre have been given priority.

In addition, he said the age of the applicant has been considered, with priority given to applicants over the age of 40 who have completed the initial years as specified.

"The reason is that if they are not hired by the time they reach the age of 45 they will not be able to be re-employed in the Government for permanent conditional employment," said Shemdoe.

He added that applicants who coincide by year of graduation and age, priority will be given to women, without affecting the 50/50 gender ratio.

"If the applicants are tied to the qualifications for the year of graduation by age and gender, then priority will be given to the older person by looking at the date of birth," he said.

He added that new employees will not be transferred to new workplaces for a period of (3) years and they are required to report to the designated centers within 14 days from July 1 to 14, 2021 and those who do not report by then will have lost their positions and will be filled by other qualified applicants in the Database of the Office of the President - PMO-RALG.