Tunisia: Covid-19 - TunisAir Announces New Measures for Travelers to Belgium

Tunis/Tunisia — As of July 1, only Belgians and residents in Belgium as well as persons complying with a restricted list of necessary travels, are allowed to travel to Belgium, national carrier Tunisair said Saturday.

All non-resident passengers aged 12 and over travelling to Brussels must have a negative PCR test result dated less than 72 hours before departure.

They are also required to fill in the Public Health Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before departure, which can be downloaded from this link: https://cutt.ly/dmqvXdf, to observe a 10-day quarantine and to conduct a PCR test on the 7th day of the quarantine.

Non-residents who are vaccinated and wish to travel to Belgium must present a vaccination certificate, Tunisair said, specifying that the passenger must have been vaccinated more than a fortnight earlier with one of the vaccines approved by Europe.

These passengers must also fill in the form of the declaration on honour which can be downloaded via this link https://cutt.ly/2mqmd7R

According to Tunisair, the authorised travel for non-residents applies only to a well-defined category of people whose list is available on the company's Facebook page.

On Friday, Belgium classified Tunisia along with 27 other countries on the list of "very high risk countries," advising against all travel to this country.