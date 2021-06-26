Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Scores of Bandits in Zamfara - Army

26 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Army says its troops of 8 Division have eliminated an unspecified number of bandits in fierce encounters in Talata Marafa Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that troops, while on a fighting patrol, came under fire from bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in the area.

He said the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops in the fierce encounter that ensued where scores of bandits were neutralised.

According to him, troops also recovered one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that the troops neutralised five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gunshot wounds during the gun duel while one AK47 rifle, one Motorcycle, and three mobile phones were recovered.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their combat resilience and renewed vigour.

"He also urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.

"He urged communities in the North West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti- banditry operations," he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

