Zimbabwe: Zim Lands Top PAPU Post

26 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe has made history by becoming the first SADC country to clinch the position of secretary general for the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU).

Zimpost Postmaster-General Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo landed the post by acclamation during the 10th Ordinary Session of PAPU held here. The voting ended early morning today.

Since its formation 41 years ago, no Southern African country had ever assumed PAPU's top post.

Mr Moyo was elected after fierce debate in which the Zimbabwe team, vehemently opposed Egypt's candidature which was filed out of time.

A candidate from Morocco also faced challenges after it emerged that his country was in arrears in terms of its African Union obligations.

The candidate from Mali was also resisted following a recent coup, but delegates from that country put on a spirited show to try to convince the conference to allow him to participate.

Ms Jessica Ssengooba from Postal Uganda was voted deputy secretary general.

She was chosen in line with the principle of geographical representation and gender balance.

President Mnangagwa officially opened by conference yesterday.

It was attended by over 32 of the 44 member States.

The conference was held in line with Covid-19 regulations as some attended virtually and others physically.

