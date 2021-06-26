Nigeria: NDLEA - Bandits, Kidnappers, Terrorists Operate Under Hard Drugs' Influence

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that bandits, kidnappers and terrorists operate after consuming hard drugs which usually give them fake confidence and strength.

The Niger State Commander of the Agency, Mr Haruna Kwatiche, who disclosed this in Minna on Saturday, said these category of people often claimed they did not know how and why they embarked on such acts after being arrested and when the effect of the drugs they consumed had won out.

Speaking at an event to mark this year's United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit Trafficking, Kwatiche said the country should rise up to stop the circulation of hard drugs by bringing all peddlers under the law if the activities of bandits, kidnapers and terrorists are to be reduced to the barest minimum in the country.

"The NDLEA is committed to confronting circulation and consumption of hard drugs frontally," the commander said, adding that to achieve this, the Agency requires the support of all the major stakeholders in the states of the federation.

He disclosed that between January and June 2021, the command apprehended 68 suspects for allegedly consuming and peddling hard drugs, adding that majority of the suspects have been charged to court for trial.

He also said that the Agency has begun counselling no fewer than 256 persons either for consuming or peddling hard drugs.

During the period, Kwatiche disclosed that 585kg of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, 113,000 psychotropic substances, as well as 2,700 bottles of cough syrup with codeine were seized by operatives of the command, adding that the highest seizure was that of the cough syrup made in Suleja town.

He said that to discourage consumption of hard drugs among the youths, the command has completed arrangements to launch 'Drug Free Clubs' in all primary and secondary schools across the state.

The commander said lack of funds is hindering the effective performance of the command and therefore solicited for financial assistance from the state government.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, promised to collaborate with the NDLEA in its fight against consumption of hard drugs especially by the youths.