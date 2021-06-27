Egypt Sees Unprecedented Development in All Fields in 7 Years - Minister

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed el Quseir said Saturday 26/06/2021 that Egypt has witnessed unprecedented development in all fields along seven years, including the agriculture domain.

El Quseir's remarks came during an open discussion forum, organized by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), where he pointed out that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic pushed countries to develop its agriculture sectors to ensure food security.

Egyptians have not witnessed any food shortage, but Egypt have managed to achieve self-sufficiency, in addition to maintain balance in goods and prices, he said, highlighting that prices of staple commodities did not hike.

