Egypt Set to Receive 114 Looted Antiquities From France

A delegation from the Public Prosecution Office has followed up on ongoing measures to ship 114 antiquities that had been looted and smuggled to France.

Prosecutor-General Hamada el-Sawy arrived in Paris last week, along with Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri, for joint investigations to retrieve the looted artifacts in cooperation with French judicial authorities.

Yesterday Waziri revealed that the looted antiquities are due to return home on Sunday, after the successful joint investigations launched by Egypt's Prosecution and French judicial bodies.

The investigations aimed at stopping all attempts to sell the smuggled antiquities.

The artifacts, dating back to various eras of the Pharaonic history and Greek age, were smuggled out of Egypt and are not registered in the storehouses of the SCA.