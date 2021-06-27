Zimbabwe: Govt Suspends IDs Application Exercise for Exam Pupils

27 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

GOVERNMENT has suspended the issuing of identity documents for school going children due to sit for their final examinations this year, putting the future of young scholars into uncertainty.

It is a requirement for candidates to produce their national identity documents when they are sitting for national examinations.

After a notice Thursday for students to pitch up at their nearest Civil Registry Offices to apply for the identification cards, government later put brakes on the exercise.

The suspension, according to the government statement, was due to rising cases of Covid-19.

"Members of the public and all our valued clients are kindly being advised that the exercise which the Civil Registry Department had availed to allow GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates for the November 2021 examinations to apply for IDs between the weekend of 26-27 June 2021 has been suspended forthwith, owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.

"As such, ALL Civil Registry Offices countrywide will be closed tomorrow, 27 June 2021. Fellow citizens, kindly be guided accordingly. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," read the notice that was also circulated on social media.

Earlier Saturday, the application exercise in parts of the country turned chaotic after government failed to enforce Covid-19 health guidelines.

In Bulawayo, a Covid-19 hot spot, thousands of learners in long queues at registry offices were seen with the young applicants not practising social distancing while some had no face masks.

Video clips of learners hugging and chatting in groups went viral on social media.

Government was forced to revisit its pronouncement as criticism mounted on its alleged failure to enforce the Covid-19 prevention measures.

