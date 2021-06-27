Kenya: Nairobi Picked to Host AGRA Summit in September

Nairobi — Nairobi has been picked to host Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa in September.

The forum, which is currently slated for September 7 and end on 10 2021, is expected to have 500 in-person participants and another 10,000 attendees joining virtually from more than 150 countries.

The delegation led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn in a statement shared to newsrooms briefed President Uhuru Kenyatta that Nairobi had been picked due to the efforts made by the government to address nutrition and food security in the country.

"The team informed the President that AGRA had settled on Nairobi to host the Summit because of strides made by Kenya on the nutrition and food security pillar of the Big Four Agenda, " reads the statement.

Agriculture sector has remained a key priority to the government, and in the new financial year was allocated Sh60 billion.

The AGRA delegation, which also involved President Agnes Kalibata, while briefing the head of state on preparations further added that the meeting will grant Kenya an opportunity to showcase its successes to the global community.

AGRA summit has been known to convene players in the agriculture sectors to share lessons that is geared towards moving agriculture in Africa forward.

The 2021 summit will explore the pathways and actions needed to accelerate food recovery and food system transformation.

The systems are not to impact the environment negatively, and food systems that create sustainable, dignified jobs, and shared prosperity for Africa.