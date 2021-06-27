Nigeria: Don VS to Feature Nigerian Artists in Album

Ace Musician, Uyinmwen Omosigho, aka Don VS, has expressed optimism in featuring many Nigerian artists in his work at a later stage in his career.

The megastar who plies his trade outside the shores of Nigeria, recently narrated how the journey all began in 2004 in far away Benin City, the Edo state capital.

"I don't have a specific artist to work with but I will work with any of the artists depending on the song. So all artists are good and I will work with as many I can work with when the comes.

"I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004, Benin City was my starting point. I was on a TV show called Beat and Laugh at EBS, Edo Broadcasting Service," Don Vs said. .

Collaboration is one of the strategies both new and young artists do not toy with and as such, his proposal to work with Nigerian artists can only be sweet music to the ears.

"Who knows what a collaboration with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido will to Don Very career in the few years ahead?

As a testament to Uyinmwen Omosigho talent, Don VS is a proud winner of many laurels including

Best song of the year 2017, (ABMA award Italy).

Others include Most popular artist of the year 2018,(Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best artist song of the year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Others include Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Edo United union Roma, Lazio, Italy);

Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019

(Godsent Foundation (award) and the

Diaspora Artist of the Year" (Nega 2019 Germany).

Nigerians may be struggling with the challenge of the infrastructural deficit-poor road network, unstable power supply, poor medicare, and more; yet, Nigeria remains a beautiful country.

Home is home and nothing compares to its originality. Despite making a name and fortune for himself living in the Diaspora where he churns out good music on a consistent basis, Uyinmwen Omosigbo known fondly as Don VS says he still remember Nigeria and misses her for reasons he explains thus:

"I miss so many things- my family, my fans and the hustle back then to get your music to be listened to."

Proud of his roots, Don Vs savours the difficult road he walked to stardom and says no matter how rough the road is, no one should give up so soon.

"Never give up in life, pursue your dreams no matter the situation and environment," says Uyinmwen Omosigbo.

The Edo state-born multiple award-winning singer says he feels proud anytime he passes on a message to the entire world through the vehicle of music.

"My best moment is seeing myself passing a message to the world through my music, and hearing my song everywhere here in Diaspora," Don Vs stated.

Not one to join issues with the government, Don VS was asked for his comment on the recent suspension of the microblogging site, Twitter, by the Nigerian government, to which he had this to say:

"In my own opinion, I don't have anything to say because the government is in charge. We pray for better Nigeria", said Don Vs.