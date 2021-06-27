Uganda Registers 10,931 Covid Infections in 9 Days

Uganda has registered 10,931 Covid-19 cases in nine days, according to the Ministry of Health data.

By press time, the latest data from the Health ministry was of samples tested on June 23.

Statistics from the Health ministry for the last nine days from June 15 to 23, indicate that of the 77,574 samples tested, 10,931 of them were positive. This represents 14 per cent of total cases that stood at 76,562 as of June 23.

The data by the health ministry further shows that in the same period, the country lost at least 322 people to Covid-19.

Kampala and Wakiso remain some of the districts contributing highest to the cumulative cases in the country.

But the Health ministry officials say these numbers will increase once data from the rapid diagnostic tests are added.

Uganda experienced its second wave of Covid-19 last month, largely attributed to a number of factors, including laxity in observing or enforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), among others, whereas other scientists attributed it to variants such as the Indian variant.

Recently, the variant of concern has been Delta plus from India.

While Uganda has registered the Delta variant, of more concern has been the one from India. By press time, no case of the Delta plus from India had been reported in Uganda.

Government has asked the public to observe SOPs and observe lockdown measures in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the secretary general of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said should the country adhere to SOPs, there will be noticeable decrease in new cases.

"Wash your hands, adhere to all the SOPs. The admission in hospitals continues to be high. The demands for oxygen, personal protective equipment (PPEs) is very high, some health workers do not have PPEs," Dr Muhereza said on Thursday.