Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Another Ekiti Traditional Ruler

"The two would have been kidnapped but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with."

Armed men have abducted another traditional ruler in Ekiti, Benjamin Oso, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

A source told journalists on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, that the traditional ruler was returning from the farm with his wife on Friday when he was abducted but his wife was spared.

Mr Oso has become the third monarch to be attacked in similar circumstances in less than three months in the state. Last April, Adetutu Ajayi, the traditional ruler of Ewu Ekiti escaped with gunshot injuries after he was attacked by gunmen on his way to a neighbouring community. Barely one week later, armed men kidnapped David Oyewumi, the traditional ruler of Ilemeso, from his palace in Oye Local Government Area of the state. Mr Oyewumi was released days later.

Joe Komolafe, the commander of the Ekiti State Security Network, code-named Amotekun, on Saturday, confirmed the kidnapping of the traditional ruler in the state.

He said that all the security outfits in Ekiti, including police, soldiers, Amotekun corps, local hunters, and vigilante groups were already in the forest searching for the monarch.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the command was still studying the reports and would react formally as soon as details about the veracity or otherwise of the alleged incident are available.

Mr Abutu spoke of the continued readiness of the police to deal with criminals wherever they are hiding in the state.

Mr Abutu said protection of lives and property remains the priority of the command and warned criminals to steer clear of the state or face the consequences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional ruler was said to have been kidnapped in the presence of his wife while on their way from the farm at Eda Ile, late on Friday.

Local sources told journalists in Ado Ekiti that Mr Oso and the wife would have been kidnapped, but for the appeal made to them by the traditional ruler.

"The Oba and the wife went to farm and were accosted by the gunmen.

"The two would have been kidnapped but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with," one of the sources said.