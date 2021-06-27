Nigeria: Intrigues Over Kano Govt's Teachers Serving in Private Schools

The Kano State Government has said it discovered and is ready to recall about 3,268 of its teaching staff employed to teach in public schools who are serving in private schools across the state.

The state's Ministry of Education further revealed that its findings uncovered that a single private school had more than 50 teachers posted from government schools over the years, with some of them spending more than 10 to 15 years serving in the school, while enjoying monthly salary from the state government.

The ministry, however, did not disclose the identities of the teachers or those of the schools said to be unduly benefiting from the government coffers.

The discovery, according to the statement from the ministry, was made three days after the commencement of a screening exercise by the Ministerial Committee for the Recall of Teachers on the state's payroll.

Similarly, the revelation is coming barely three weeks after the state directed the redeployment of about 5,000 civil servants with qualifications in education to classrooms to address the shortage of teachers in the state's public schools.

"The committee which is under the chairmanship of Dr Ibrahim Bichi (Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board) has further uncovered that some of the identified staff have spent more than 10 to 15 years serving in private schools while enjoying monthly salaries from either state or local government payrolls in addition to furthering their studies for higher degrees ranging from MSc and PhD certificates," the statement read in part.

The committee, Daily Trust on Sunday further learned was established to recommend ways of addressing shortage of teachers in the state's public schools to complement Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's free and compulsory education policy.

The finding also revealed that some of the affected teachers are also getting consistent promotions up to the directorship cadre.

The Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Sa'id Kiru, confirmed to Daily Trust on Sunday that the committee's report would soon be tabled before the State Executive Council (SEC) which recommendation would later guide it in carrying out the necessary action.

When the news broke, several questions were asked on why a public teacher under government payroll would be posted to a private, community or voluntary school? For how long has this been happening? Who owns some of these schools? Will there be sanction to the erring parties?

The bone of contention

Over the years, there is an educational policy in Kano State of posting government-paid teachers to some community and voluntary schools to render services and be paid by the government to complement the schools' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of teaching students at relatively meagre amounts, especially when compared with what other private schools charge.

Daily Trust on Sunday learnt that the state also sends some of its teachers to profit-oriented private schools, especially missionary schools, to teach subjects such as Islamic Studies and Hausa.

These teachers also serve as watchdogs for government by helping in checking the excesses of the private, community or voluntary schools.

It was, however, gathered that the issue unfolded by the latest report was as a result of a finding that the policy had been taken advantage of by individuals in the government.

It was further gathered that some of the private schools, some of which are owned by some government's top executives or politicians, have been enjoying these undue privileges of having many of these teachers working under them and being paid by government without subsidising anything to the public like their community schools counterparts.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday about the issue, Aisha Garba, a one-time public teacher posted to a community school, explained that some of the community schools could not even afford to pay all their staff, so they asked for government's assistance by posting teachers to them.

She said, "Some of these schools actually charge very little amounts which are being used for the schools' upkeep; but not for profit. There are many schools in Kano like this.

"I think where the problem is, maybe in the allegation that the policy is being abused, but it was originally a good policy since government alone cannot provide all the structures that will cater for all its students.

"Like where I worked, about 80 per cent of the school's staff were posted by the government, including the head master, so I don't know where the problem is."

Govt to decide next action soon - Commissioner

Meanwhile, the education commissioner explained that, "We will study these teachers' educational backgrounds and qualifications, as well as how long they have been there, because there are guidelines on the operation of these community schools and their proprietors.

On the allegation that some of the schools are owned by politicians or top government executives, the commissioner said there was that allegation, but that only the full report of the committee could ascertain its authenticity or otherwise.

He added that, "By law, the state has Community Schools Act of 2014. This act has stipulated how a community school will be established and the percentage of government contribution to them.

"So, it is this committee that will find out whether this law has been abused and how it will be addressed. Every school, be it government, voluntary, community or private, has a law guiding its operations. So it's the committee that will determine everything."

Don't recall all the teachers - Parent

However, a parent in Kano, Malam Magaji Abubakar, has appealed to the state government not to recall all the teachers as some community schools cannot operate without them and may end up discouraging their effort.

Abubakar said, "It may demoralise and discourage some of these schools or those who are willing to do so. The burden will be too much on them, they still need government assistance to survive, and posting teachers to them is probably the only way.

"At least, if someone makes an effort of building a school, government can help by posting some teachers to them to complement their effort.

"I am in support of detecting some of these big and profit-oriented private schools and even punishing those abusing the privilege, but they should have a second thought on these small community schools."