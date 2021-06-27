Nigeria: Army Chief Orders Destruction of All Boko Haram, ISWAP Enclaves in North-East

Abuja — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya, yesterday ordered troops to destroy all enclaves of terrorist groups in the North-east.

His charge came as troops killed scores of bandits in a fierce encounter in Zamfara State.

The army chief also declared that traditional institutions were critical to bringing the insurgency war to an end.

He made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Army Headquarters said the army chief ordered troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-east Operation Hadin Kai to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves in their various locations.

The COAS gave the order while addressing troops of Sector 2 in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He directed them to use their wealth of experience and lessons learnt from the series of operations conducted to "destroy the remnants of marauding terrorists within their various locations".

He assured them of improved welfare and a new reward system for troops, who perform gallantly in any operation.

General Yahaya further commended the troops on the several successful operations conducted within Sector 2 area of responsibility, which he enumerated to include Operations Ayiso Tamunoma, Katana Jimlan, Fire Ball and Operation Tura Takaibango among others.

Earlier, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Adamu Nura, while welcoming the army chief, briefed him on the operational engagements and challenges of the sector.

Among the dignitaries, who accompanied the COAS were the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf and the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa.

Meanwhile, troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army while on a fighting patrol, came under fire of bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA of Zamfara State.

The army statement signed by its spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in the fierce encounter that ensued, the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops.

"This led to scores of bandits being neutralised. The troops also recovered one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle", it said.

Relatedly, troops have neutralised five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village, in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara.

During the gun duel, the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gun shot wounds.

It said the troops recovered one AK 47 riffle, one motorcycle and three mobile phones from the routed criminals.

While appreciating the combat resilience and renewed vigor of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North-west and other parts of the country.

He urged communities in the North-west to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti- banditry operations.

Meanwhile, the army chief said traditional institutions were critical to the success of ongoing operation to end Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism in the North-east.

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, and members of Borno Emirate in his palace in Maiduguri, Borno State.

General Faruk said he was pleased to be at the Shehu's palace with principal staff officers from the army headquarters to pay respects and homage to the revered traditional ruler.

He said he arrived the state earlier in the day on operational visit to the theatre and felt it was an honour to visit the Shehu as father and leader, not only in Borno but also in the country, to receive royal blessing for the task ahead of him.

He appreciated the support of the royal father and the entire Emirate even while he was in the state as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai before his appointment as the 22nd Chief of the Army Staff.

He noted the support of the royal father and the emirate had led to some of the successes recorded in the operations against the terrorists. He solicited for more support.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, commended the military for the gradual return of peace to the state and North-east.

He said 17 of the 27 local government areas previously occupied by Boko Haram terrorists some years ago were recaptured and civil authority restored.

He urges the COAS not to be deterred and pledged the support of the emirate to the army leadership and military generally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A statement signed by Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army Colonel Ado Isa, said Yahaya was accompanied to the palace by the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, other principal staff officers at the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Major General Christopher Musa, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier-General Abdulwahab Eyitayo and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force yesterday denied that the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, was attacked by Boko Haram.

A statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the report concerning the attack was unfounded.

"Merchants of fake news are at it again. This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of today, 26 June 2021.

"Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false. There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat whatsoever", it said.