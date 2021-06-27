Ethiopia Begins to Repatriate Undocumented Citizens From Saudi Arabia

ADDIS ABABA - Repatriation of large number of undocumented Ethiopian Migrants who have been detained for more than a year inside Saudi Arabia refugee camps has begun as of yesterday.

The repatriation will be carried out with up to 6 flights per day and more than 2,000 compatriots are expected to return to Ethiopia on a daily basis.

Over 380 migrants had been returned in a flight yesterday meanwhile Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) have told reporters that the six flights per a day will continue until the repatriation of all detained migrants from Saudi Arabia.

As to Amb. Dina. The repatriation will be finalized within two weeks. Ethiopian government is committed to return all migrants who are in ruthless situation in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Ethiopian task force in Saudi Arabia is organizing returnees and information, he said.

Ministry of Peace State Minister Frealem Sahibabad, for her part said that the government has been working on making all returnees productive in their homeland.

Returnees talking to The Ethiopian Herald said that Ethiopian government has been grateful for us, and there should be swift operations to return back thousands of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia.

It is to be recalled that the repatriation of Ethiopian Citizens from Saudi Arabia has come to operation following the government's announcement of citizens in Saudi refugee camps and in prisons are facing inhuman incidents.

The Ethiopian delegation on last Thursday conferred with Saudi Arabian officials regarding the protection of the rights of Ethiopian citizens in the country and further facilitate the repatriation process.

The discussion between the Ethiopian and Saudi Arabian officials reviewed the achievements and challenges of repatriating illegal migrants who are willing to return home based on their consent, and brought an agreement to speed up safe return of the citizens to home.