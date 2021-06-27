Egypt's Minly Raises $3.6m to Connect Celebrities and Fans Through Personalized Experiences

27 June 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

In the past couple of years, we've seen a growing trend of creators adopting digital and social media, not just as a supplement to their media presence but also as a cornerstone of their personal brand.

The pandemic has surely accelerated creator economy trends. Many popular artists and figures have had to postpone concerts and live events, subsequently using social media to carry out these activities and engage their fans. Proliferating through Western and far East markets, the creator economy bug, which has made platforms like Cameo and Patreon unicorns, is beginning to take centre stage in MENA.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: TechCrunch

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X