South Africa: The Epicentre of the Crisis - Inside Gauteng's Raging Covid-19 Third Wave

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson and Estelle Ellis

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus which swept through India and rapidly spread to 85 countries around the world and now dominates 95% of infections in the UK, is now the dominant variant in South Africa.

General practitioner Dr Sheri Fanaroff describes the daunting task Gauteng doctors face every day as they try to care for patients in the rampant third wave of Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, Fanaroff wrote: "I have spent hours on some days phoning around to hospitals begging for beds for patients who need them, only to be told that there are no high care or ICU beds in Gauteng."

She continued: "Ambulances wait with sick patients in parking lots outside the hospitals, trying to get a space for the patient in the casualty. People struggling to breathe queue up outside casualty [wards] hoping to get in to get some oxygen.

"This strain of the virus we are seeing is extremely contagious and jumping from one person to the next in a few...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

