Botswana: Kirby to Retire After 30 Years of Service

27 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Gaborone — Court of Appeal president Justice Ian Kirby will be retiring November 30 when his contract ends, it has been announced.

In a media statement, Administration of Justice says Justice Kirby has served for more than 30 years 20 of which was on the High Court and Court of Appeal benches and ultimately as president of the country's highest court.

The release says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will at the appropriate time appoint Justice Kirby's successor.

The judiciary wishes to extend its gratitude for the immense contribution Justice Kirby has made to Botswana's jurisprudence.

