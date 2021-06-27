Tanzania: Majaliwa Outlines President Samia's Achievements in First 100 Days

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has outlined some social-economic achievements attained by the incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan within 100 days in the highest office.

In his remarks at a Sunday's symposium on the first 100 days of President Samia in office, the Premier said the Head of State has restored confidence in the areas of business and investment by meeting various stakeholders including the business community.

"In her first 100 days President Samia has highlighted the importance of increasing the number of special zones for more business opportunities... slashing 232 tariffs and reopening closed banks' accounts of traders by TRA," the Premier pointed out and added the reason for her move was to "improve business."

In her first 100 days in office, President Samia continued to push for the mega development projects which are being implemented across the country including Tanzanite Bridge project in Dar es Salaam, the Mwanza-Isaka Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHP) and the construction of oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga Region.

Equally, she has managed to restore confidence of people in the public, especially different groups of people such as elders, youth, and women to air their views and be heard.

The list also included religious leaders being brought onboard to discuss matters of national interest as well as challenges; they face in their daily activities.