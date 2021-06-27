Tanzania: Dar Hit Moro to Reach Women Cricket Final

DAR Women Combine thrashed Moro Women Combine by 24 runs to sail through into the T20 National Women final to be staged today at Usagara grounds in Tanga.

In yesterday's encounter, Dar es Salaam ladies won the toss and elected to bat first, bagging 132 runs for six wickets in 20 allocated overs.

Monica Pascal of Dar es Salaam scored 60 runs after facing 45 balls and won the player of the match award. Another notable contribution for Dar Women Combine came from Mwanaidi Shakimu, who recorded 31 runs after facing 33 balls.

She took a wicket. Other wickets were collected by Zena Hassani, who took two; Nasra Hamza, Winfrida Jelemia and Tatu Bakari claimed one wicket each.

In reply, the Morogoro ladies failed to chase the target set by Dar Women Combine. They scored 108 runs for seven wickets in 20 allocated overs.

Despite their loss, Moro Women Combine showed quality performance through Fatuma Kibasu, Mwajabu Hussein, Shufaa Hamza and Mwanaid Ammy. Fatuma scored 30 runs after facing 20 balls; Shufaa scored 31 runs after facing 39 balls and Mwanaid scored 21 runs off 21 balls.

The Moro ladies, through Perice Zakayo and Martha Ekalist took wickets each. Following these results, Dar Women Combine will meet Tanga Women Combine for the final encounter at Usagara grounds in Tanga.

Before yesterday's encounter, Moro Women Combine thrashed Arusha Women Combine by seven wickets.

Arusha won the toss and elected to bat first. They registered 89 runs for seven wickets in 20 allocated overs. Linda Justine and Getrude Mushi were the two notable scorers for Arusha Women Combine.

Linda scored 28 runs after facing 56 balls and Getrude pocketed 14 runs off 12 balls.

Apart from the number of runs they scored, Arusha took three wickets through Aisha Mohamed, Josephina Ulirk and Sabrina Salim.

In their innings, Moro Women Combine bagged 90 runs for the loss of three wickets in 16 overs.

They secured this impressive number from the performance displayed by Fatuma Kibasu, Perice Zakayo, Mwanaid Ammy and Hawa Salum.

Kibasu was at her best form after scoring 28 runs off 29 balls. She also took a wicket. Mwanaid scored 15 runs after facing 28 balls and took a wicket, while Perice recorded 18 runs after meeting 31 balls.