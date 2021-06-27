Kenya Women's Beach Volleyball Team Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

27 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's women's beach volleyball team has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the CAVB Continental Cup with an upset over Nigeria in the final in Morocco on Sunday.

Kenya's first team of Brackcedes Agala and Gaudencia Makhokha came from a set down to beat the Nigerian team of Amara and Franco 2-1. Agala and makokha had lost the first set 17-20, but bounced back to level the ties, winning the second set 21-18.

Heading into the tie breaker, the Kenyan duo was charged and despite resistance from the West Africans won the set 15-10.

Kenya's second team ph Phosca Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya were straight forward winners in their game, beating the duo of Albertina and Nnoruga by straight sets of 21-17 and 21-10.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

