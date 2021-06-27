Nigeria: Fresh Threats Unnecessary, Buhari Replies Niger Delta Avengers

27 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the threat of the Niger Delta Avengers to resume hostilities.

In a statement on Saturday, the group accused the Federal Government of failing to meet its demand.

The militant group, which announced the launch of "Operation Humble", vowed to attack oil installations and hit politicians.

It also passed a no-confidence vote on the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) led by Chief Edwin Clark.

Reacting through Femi Adesina, his spokesman, on Sunday, Buhari said he had addressed most of the issues raised by the militants.

"The media was Sunday awash with threats and demands by a group, Niger Delta Avengers, to embark on economic sabotage through bombing of critical oil and gas installations unless certain demands, including development of the Niger Delta, and restructuring of the Federation, were met," Adesina said in a statement.

"It is, however, curious that the threat was coming less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress (INC), at the Presidential Villa, and the germane issues had been responded to, especially call for restructuring of the Federation, and the inauguration of a Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)."

"For clarity and record purposes, below is the text of the speech by President Buhari on Friday, June 25, 2021, which renders any sabre-rattling rather unnecessary."

Details later...

