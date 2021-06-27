Kenyan Government Signs Five-Year Deal for Safari Rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday announced that an agreement has been reached between the Kenyan government, International Motorsport Federation (FIA) and World Rally Championship (WRC) to hold the Safari Rally until 2026.

Uhuru made the announcment as he presided over the award ceremony of the event which ended on Sunday with Frenchman Sebastien Ogier winning the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Ogier benefitted from the early retirement of overnight leader Thierry Neuville who broke his right rear shock absorber when he hit a rock during the day's first special stage.

Frenchman Ogier came home 21.8 seconds ahead of his Toyota teammate Takamoto Katsuta with the Estonian Ott Tanak third in his Hyundai.

It is Ogier's 53rd career victory and his fourth this season, putting the Frenchman in control of his quest to collect an eighth title.

He now has a 34-point lead over Welshman Elfyn Evans with Neuville third, 56 points behind Ogier, who had to claw his way back from seventh after suffering suspension troubles on Friday.

The Safari Rally was marking a return to the WRC calendar for the first time since 2002.