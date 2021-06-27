Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Unveils Politician Lover

27 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Phillip Anjorin

Tonto Dikeh's new lover hit the headlines when he commissioned his Abuja mansion in May.

A controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has found love again in the arms of a politician cum anti-corruption activist, Prince Kpokpogri.

The actress, who has apparently been seeing Mr Kpokpogri for a while now, broke the news on her Instagram handle on Sunday morning on the occasion of his birthday.

While wishing him a happy birthday with a passionate love message, she wrote, "You've shown me that love is best presented as true as they come. You put a spring in my step. Falling in love with you is like the wildest roller coaster ride. Because of you, I have gotten to appreciate the finer things in life."

"Thank you for making me a better woman. Thank you for bringing immense joy and happiness to me as a woman. Thank you for changing me to the woman I am today."

This development comes exactly four years after her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, fulfilled his threat of annulling their troubled marriage.

The union produced 5-year old Andre Omodayo.

A media aide to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie Sucess, also confirmed the news on his official Instagram page on Sunday.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to @kpokpogri Prince, the love of @tontolet TONTO W. C. DIKEH's life. As you celebrate today, may God Almighty be with you always. Congratulations."

Lover boy

Tonto's new lover has been popular in the Delta State political scene in recent years

Kpokpogri, who is popularly called the prince of Niger Delta, is also the chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

He also publishes Integrity Watchdog Magazine which is sold in Delta State.

Not much is known about his love life as he has managed to keep it under wraps up until now.

PREMIUM TIMES's attempt to check his Instagram profile was unsuccessful as his page is private and can only be accessed by his followers .

He, however, described himself simply as a 'politician ' on his Instagram bio.

He hit the headlines in May when he commissioned his multi-million Abuja mansion . Several Nigerian celebrities graced the occasion.

Tonto Dikeh's first marriage

The 36-year old actress and Churchill met six and a half years ago at Escape Nightclub in Lagos during the birthday party of the latter's brother.

Tonto got pregnant six months after they met and they staged a glamorous traditional marriage on August 29, 2015 at Tonto's hometown Rumukani in Rumukwuta, Rivers State.

Tonto's family returned her bride price to her estranged husband on June 26, 2017.

Churchill married another controversial actress, Rosy Meurer, in February.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

