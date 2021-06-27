Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call With Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok

27 June 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok today to discuss progress in achieving peace and implementing political, security, and economic reform. They also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan's peace agreements, and Sudan's commitment to normalizing relations with Israel. The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for Prime Minister Hamdok and the Civilian-led Transitional Government, and they discussed the Prime Minister's new initiative to enhance national unity and implement steps to create a legislative council, reform the Sudanese Armed Forces and integrate other forces into it as a professional army, and provide justice and accountability.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X