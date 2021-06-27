Kenya: I Will Never Betray President Kenyatta, Vows Governor Muthomi Njuki

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki says he will be the last politician from the Mt Kenya region to betray President Uhuru Kenyatta by decamping to the Tangatanga wing of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Speaking during a service at the Njuri Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Chuka/Igambang'ombe Constituency on Sunday, Governor Njuki said politicians should seek the people's support, not bank on parties' popularity, for election.

He said politicians from Mt Kenya who are joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, and other parties cannot claim President Kenyatta has not delivered on the development mandate.

"I will remain in Jubilee and be loyal to President Kenyatta until his tenure ends in 2022 because he is doing great development in the country," he said, adding the President's legacy will remain forever.

Mr Njuki spoke a few days after some Tharaka Nithi ward representatives visited the Deputy President at his Karen office in Nairobi, led by Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha and Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene.

Ms Nkatha told the Nation that the eight MCAs and aspirants in the 2022 General Election agreed to join UDA.

Many decamping

Several of President Kenyatta's supporters from his Mt Kenya backyard have recently moved to DP Ruto's camp after what they said was a situational analysis.

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago, Nakuru East's David Gikaria and Samuel Gachobe of Subukia recently shifted allegiance to Dr Ruto's Tangatanga faction.

Governor Njuki expressed confidence that the political betrayal in the region will not disorient the President's focus on the development agenda.

He asked residents of Mt Kenya to support this agenda "because it is the only thing that benefits them".

"Since parties do not add any value to Kenyans, they should focus on development, not politics," he said.

He further asked Tharaka Nithi residents to consider electing him for a second term regardless of the party under which he will seek re-election.

Mr Njuki and Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki are the only senior politicians from the county who have remained loyal to President Kenyatta.

