Uganda: Parents Ask Govt to Use Community Stations for Radio Lessons

Mbarara, Uganda — Parents in the greater Ankole region have asked the government to consider utilizing radio stations from the respective districts to ensure continuity of learning as schools remain closed.

The Ministry of Education selected only 15, out of the more than 300 radio Stations to broadcast lessons for learners at specific times, across the country. Although the Ankole region boasts of at least seven stations, the government opted for only one channel through which the lessons are aired.

However, parents from the different districts expressed concern about the criteria used in selecting the media outlets for the lessons. Elly Twinomujuni Ainoburyo, a parent in Isingiro and Agnes Tukamushaba, a parent from Ntungamo says the chosen station in Ankole has weaker signals in areas outside Mbarara, which makes learning complicated for learners.

Paul Kamugisha, the chairperson of Town Cell in Ruhiira Town Council, says that only 20 out of 70 households in his village have radio sets implying that radio learning is only benefiting a few..

Stephen Bangumya, a parent and resident of Kyeshama in Rubirizi says their area bordering Queen Elizabeth National Park needs to be targeted by stations in Rukungiri, Kanungu and the Democratic Republic of Congo which, however, were not selected by the government.

Carolyn Owashaba, the Director of Action for Youth Development Uganda, faults the government for ignoring lessons from the previous lockdown adding that Uganda has radio stations in most of the sub-regions and almost all districts which should be put into consideration.