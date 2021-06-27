South Africa: Delta Variant of Covid-19 Hits South Africa - 'Gauteng Will Look Like India', Warns Expert

analysis

Ahead of the announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the country on Sunday 27 June at 8pm, the Health Department confirmed the Delta variant of Covid-19 was in circulation in South Africa.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in South Africa.

She said that previously, the department said the country's third wave was unlikely to pass the peak of the second wave of infection - based on the assumption that the country did not have a new variant.

"Unfortunately, this is no longer the case - our scientists, after their sequencing experiments, have discovered that we have a new variant that is prevalent in our country ... this new variant is called Delta," she said.

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was first detected in India. Thousands died in that country from the variant which also saw relatives scrambling to get hospital beds for sick family members in the densely populated country.

According to research by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA), the Delta variant is present in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

