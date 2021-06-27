Nigeria: Emir of Kano Gives Out Emir of Bichi's Daughter's Hand in Marriage to Yusuf Buhari

27 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

Yusuf Buhari takes Zahra Nasir Ado Bayero as wife on Sunday.

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Sunday, gave out the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero's daughter's hand in marriage to a son of President Muhammad Buhari.

BBC Hausa service reports that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, led the representatives of the groom, which consist of governors of Kebbi, Jigawa and Borno States, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Badaru Abubakar and Babagana Zulum respectively.

Other members of the delegation include a former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, and Kano state deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The delegation had on behalf of Yusuf Buhari sought the hand of Zahra Nasir Ado Bayero from the Emir of Kano, who is the elder brother of the Emir of Bichi.

The delegation had also paid homage to the Bichi emir and in-law to be of President Muhammad Buhari.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X