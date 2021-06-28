Africa: Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly to Meet 'Awkward' Chiefs in CAF Champions League Finale

The CAF Champions League final contenders have been decided. Kaizer Chiefs are set to appear in their first final in the competition. They will take on perpetual finalists Al Ahly.

South Africa will have two representatives in the CAF Champions League final. This follows Kaizer Chiefs and Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly sealing their date with destiny in the duel for African supremacy.

The final will be played on 17 July in Morocco. This will be the second season running that the final has been played over a single leg. Previous editions featured a final over two legs.

Amakhosi held Wydad Casablanca to a 0-0 draw in Johannesburg, to walk away with a 1-0 aggregate victory in their last-four clash.

Meanwhile, Mosimane's Red Devils heavily punished Esperance's defensive sins, walloping them 3-0 in Cairo to seal a 4-0 aggregate win.

Mighty Amakhosi

Much like in the first leg of their semifinal clash against Moroccan side Wydad, Chiefs put on a defensive masterclass.

Following their surprise 1-0 loss in Casablanca a week ago, Wydad were out of the tracks like a favourite at the Durban July. In front of an empty FNB stadium, the Moroccan juggernaut kept...

