Nigeria: Sokoto to Remove Traditional Rulers Hiding Cases of Violence Against Women, Children

28 June 2021
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has granted approval to district heads to remove any traditional ruler found concealing cases of violence against women and children in his domain.

The District Head of Binji Alhaji Kabiru Usman Binji revealed this during a courtesy visit as part of activities at the four-day training on ethical, media advocacy and solution journalism for media practitioners in Sokoto.

The training was organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs with the support of the Spotlight Initiative.

He said the cases of violence were high in his domain because of poverty, illiteracy and seasonal migration by husbands.

The ruler recalled how a 75-year-old man assaulted a nine-year-old girl and another 25-year-old man who sodomized a 10-year-old boy in the area.

Meanwhile, the Community Awareness and Development Initiative (CADI) has trained 200 Juma'at Mosques Imams on ways to address Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other harmful practices in Sokoto State.

The Chief Executive and Founder of CADI, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, said the effort was supported by EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Project aimed at eliminating violence against women and girls.

