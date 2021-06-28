Western Sahara: Venezuela Calls to Speed Up Decolonization Process in Western Sahara

27 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Caracas — Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has called to speed up the decolonization process in Western Sahara.

During his meeting with the deputy representative of the Polisario Front in Madrid Khadidjto Al-Mukhtar, following the Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), held at the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the Venezuelan minister reiterated "the unfailing solidarity and support of his country to the Sahrawi people's inalienable right to self-determination and to the decolonization of Africa's last colony.

For her part, Khadidjto Al-Mukhtar broached the situation in Western Sahara, notably after the resumption of the armed struggle on 13 November 2020, following the Moroccan aggression on Sahrawi civilians who were demonstrating peacefully at the illegal breach of El Guerguerat, in the far south-west of Western Sahara.

Khadidjto also referred to the human rights violations perpetrated by the forces of the Moroccan occupier in Western Sahara and the escalation of its suppression and siege policy against the Sahrawi people.

The Sahrawi official had several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of ALBA Summit, held from 21 to 23 June, where she was received by political parties, participating delegations, ambassadors and politicians.

It should be noted that the participants in ALBA Summit adopted "the manifesto of the Bicentennial People's Congress, on which the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and the restoration of SADR's sovereignty are supported."

Read the original article on SPS.

Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

