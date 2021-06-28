Western Sahara: Impartiality, Prerequisite for Future UN Envoy for Western Sahara

27 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York (United Nations) — The Polisario Front said that "impartiality, independence, competence and integrity are prerequisites for the future personal envoy of the UN Secretary General to Western Sahara to succeed in his mission to enable the Sahrawi people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

"Impartiality, independence, competence and integrity are prerequisites for any new personal envoy of the UN SG in Western Sahara to restore confidence in the peace process and succeed in his mission," said the Polisario Front representative to the UN, Mohamed Sidi Omar, during a meeting with Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peace building on the latest developments in Western Sahara.

During the meeting, held Friday by video-conference, the two parties discussed the status of the UN peace process in Western Sahara.

On this occasion, the Sahrawi diplomat informed the UN official of the position of the Polisario Front regarding recent developments resulting from the violation of the ceasefire by the Moroccan occupying power on occupying power, on November 13, 2020, and then the resumption by the Sahrawi people of its legitimate liberation struggle to repel the Moroccan aggression and liberate the rest of the Sahrawi territory.

In this regard, the Sahrawi diplomat said that "the Moroccan aggressive action on the liberated territory of the Sahrawi Republic has undermined the peace process," suspended since the resignation of former German President Horst Kohler in May 2019, from his post as envoy to Western Sahara.

