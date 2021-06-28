Morocco: Covid-19 - 452 New Cases and 406 Recoveries in 24 Hours

27 June 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — A total of 452 new cases of coronavirus infection and 406 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

This figure brings to 529,676 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in March 2020, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 516,269, a recovery rate of 97.5%, said the ministry in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The new contaminations were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (189), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (74), Marrakech-Safi (68), Souss-Massa (43), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (37), Fez-Meknes (15), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (12), the eastern region (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of deaths rose to 9,277 cases, after the recording of 4 new deaths in the region of Casablanca-Settat (2), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (1) and Drâa-Tafilalet (1), i.e. a case fatality rate of 1.8%.

Active cases are 4,130, while severe or critical cases have reached 215, including 6 under intubation and 124 under non-invasive ventilation.

Regarding the national vaccination campaign, the number of people who received the first dose reached 9,822,096, while those who are fully vaccinated (1st and 2nd doses) are 8,822,967, according to the latest figures issued on Saturday.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X