Morocco: Covid-19 - 452 New Cases and 406 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Rabat — A total of 452 new cases of coronavirus infection and 406 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

This figure brings to 529,676 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in March 2020, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 516,269, a recovery rate of 97.5%, said the ministry in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The new contaminations were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (189), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (74), Marrakech-Safi (68), Souss-Massa (43), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (37), Fez-Meknes (15), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (12), the eastern region (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of deaths rose to 9,277 cases, after the recording of 4 new deaths in the region of Casablanca-Settat (2), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (1) and Drâa-Tafilalet (1), i.e. a case fatality rate of 1.8%.

Active cases are 4,130, while severe or critical cases have reached 215, including 6 under intubation and 124 under non-invasive ventilation.

Regarding the national vaccination campaign, the number of people who received the first dose reached 9,822,096, while those who are fully vaccinated (1st and 2nd doses) are 8,822,967, according to the latest figures issued on Saturday.