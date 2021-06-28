Morocco/Mozambique: Beach Volleyball - Morocco Qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Agadir — The Moroccan men's beach volleyball team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning against their Mozambican counterpart (2-1) in the final African qualifiers played Sunday in Agadir.

Morocco, which beat Gambia in the semi-finals (2-0), will thus represent the African continent in this Olympic competition.

The African qualifiers were attended by 24 teams for men and 20 for women.

In the ladies' category, in addition to Morocco, it included teams from Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

For men, the teams are from Niger, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mali, Mozambique, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Togo, Tanzania, South Sudan, Congo Brazzaville, Benin and Botswana.