Tunisia: Large Tunisian Delegation Arrive in Tripoli to Take Part in Libya Construction Expo

27 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A large delegation of business operators, business leaders and heads of professional organisations, on Sunday, arrived to Tripoli to participate in the Libya Construction Expo scheduled for June 28- July 1, 2021.

The event is seen by professionals in the construction and public works sector and the heads of 150 Tunisian companies expected at this exhibition as a real opportunity to showcase their products and services on the Libyan market, which is experiencing a remarkable dynamic and development, especially in the field of construction, reconstruction and major projects related to infrastructure, urban development and public works.

It is also an opportunity to meet directly with decision-makers in the various sectors related to the exhibition.

A strong presence of building and public works professionals of several countries, including Turkey, Italy and Tunisia, is expected at this exhibition.

The Tunisian delegation is overseen during this trip by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (CCIS) and several representatives of professional organisations, including the Order of Engineers of Tunisia and managers of major projects including that of Taparura, are also expected to this event.

President of CCIS, Ridha Fourati said the even offers several opportunities and new prospects to reduce the impact of the economic crisis faced by Tunisia.

The "Libya Construction Expo" is organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax, in collaboration with the International Fair of Tripoli.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X