Tunisia: Large Tunisian Delegation Arrive in Tripoli to Take Part in Libya Construction Expo

Tunis/Tunisia — A large delegation of business operators, business leaders and heads of professional organisations, on Sunday, arrived to Tripoli to participate in the Libya Construction Expo scheduled for June 28- July 1, 2021.

The event is seen by professionals in the construction and public works sector and the heads of 150 Tunisian companies expected at this exhibition as a real opportunity to showcase their products and services on the Libyan market, which is experiencing a remarkable dynamic and development, especially in the field of construction, reconstruction and major projects related to infrastructure, urban development and public works.

It is also an opportunity to meet directly with decision-makers in the various sectors related to the exhibition.

A strong presence of building and public works professionals of several countries, including Turkey, Italy and Tunisia, is expected at this exhibition.

The Tunisian delegation is overseen during this trip by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (CCIS) and several representatives of professional organisations, including the Order of Engineers of Tunisia and managers of major projects including that of Taparura, are also expected to this event.

President of CCIS, Ridha Fourati said the even offers several opportunities and new prospects to reduce the impact of the economic crisis faced by Tunisia.

The "Libya Construction Expo" is organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax, in collaboration with the International Fair of Tripoli.