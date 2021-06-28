Tunisia: Covid-19 - Genome Squencing Confirms Presence of Delta Variant in Kairouan (Pasteur Institute)

Tunis/Tunisia — The results of genome sequencing made by the Pasteur Institute confirmed the presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant among patients with the virus in the governorate of Kairouan, Director of the Institute Hechmi Louzir said Sunday.

Speaking to TAP, he noted that the detection of the Indian variant requires a period of at least a week during which researchers and doctors perform genomic sequencing on samples infected with COVID-19, he pointed out.

The Health Ministry has detected 6 cases of infection with the Delta variant without identifying their locations.

Genome sequencing is underway until final confirmation of these cases.

The Delta is one of the most dangerous and fast-spreading variants of the COVID-19, with a transmission rate of 60%, compared to the Alpha variant, said Associate University Professor in Immunology at the Pasteur Institute Samar Samoud.