Tunisia to Receive First Batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine in Mid-August (Hechmi Louzir)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will receive a first batch of US vaccine Johnson & Johnson by mid-August, Director of the National Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign Hechmi Louzir told TAP.

Louzir said Tunisia has planned the acquisition of preliminary quantities of 2 million doses of this vaccine.

He highlighted that scientific publications have confirmed the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson's single shot vaccine, unlike other ones which require two doses.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted, late in April, its approval for the deployment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after suspending its administration in the European Union, the United States and South Africa, following the detection of rare cases of blood clot formation.

Louzir laid emphasis on vaccination, pointing out that the National Vaccination Campaign mobilises mobile teams to ensure access to vaccines for citizens living in remote areas.

He called on citizens to comply with the health protocols so as to curb the spread of the virus, stressing that healthcare professionals are under heavy pressure, following striking hospitalisation rates.

Louzir commended the role fulfilled by healthcare professionals in treating covid patients, adding that self-prevention and the application of barrier gestures can reduce the risks of the spread of the coronavirus.